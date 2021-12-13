Watch Video: Locals shower flower petals, chant slogans as PM Modi arrives in Varanasi

Varanasi: Locals gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showering flower petals and raising slogans of 'Modi, Modi' & 'Har Har Mahadev' in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

PM Modi was also greeted by the people standing alongside various Ganga ghats. He waved to the people lining up the ghats of Ganga river.

On his arrival in the city, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the city to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

He is heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers at around 1 pm and will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:26 PM IST