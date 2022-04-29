Watch video: 'Less than a day's coal,' says Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on power crisis

Amid reports of power plants witnessing a dip in their coal stocks, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that there is a severe coal crisis across the country and many places have just one day of coal left when they should have at least 21 days of reserve coal.

He blamed the situation on a lack of coordination and appealed to the Centre to increase coal allocation to Delhi.

"If electricity is being produced, and we keep getting it, there's no issue. But if power plant shuts down it will be problematic (in Delhi)...There's coal shortage in country, should've 21-day coal backup, but at many power plants coal left for less than a day," Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Amid a deepening coal shortage crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday warned that there may be problem in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital including Metro trains and hospitals.

Delhi Power minister Satyendar Jain had held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants supplying electricity to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is somehow handling the power supply situation in Delhi, and called for quick, concrete steps to tackle the crisis facing the country.

The power situation in the whole of India is very grave, he said.

"There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find its solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:09 PM IST