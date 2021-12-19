Watch video l 'Neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals, however, even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa.

Modi, who reached here this afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of the coastal state's liberation from Portuguese rule, later witnessed a fly past and sail parade at Miramar.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:39 PM IST