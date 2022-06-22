Watch video: Karnataka JD(S) leader slaps college principal

Srinivas, the JDS MLA from Mandya, slapped principal Naganad in front of his colleagues | Screengrab from Twitter video

On Monday, a A Janata Dal (Secular) leader was caught on camera slapping the principal of a college in Karnataka.

The legislator, M. Srinivas, was on a visit to a college and reportedly got angry after the principal was not able to provide a clear answer about the ongoing development work for a computer lab.

The MLA from Mandya repeatedly slapped the principal of Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wediyar ITI College in front of his colleagues on Monday, June 20.

The JD(S) MLA scolded him, made an extremely awkward face and slapped him twice in front of his colleagues, as well as local politicians, including a woman.

The video shows the principal in shock, while onlookers attempt to placate the irate MLA.

Shambhu Gowda, the President of the Government Employees Association Mandya District, on Tuesday said that the matter will be brought to the notice of the District Commissioner.

Gowda called emergency meeting of the association and took details of the assault on the Principal. He also met the Principal Naganand and took details of the incident and assured him of full support.