Watch Video: Karnataka Congress leader slaps man for demanding good roads, drinking water

Bangalore: In a shocking video that has gone viral, Congress MLA from Pavagada Venkataramanappa on Wednesday slapped a person who asked him to fix roads and solve water problems in his village, Nagennahalli in Tumkur district.

The incident occurred near tehsildar's office in Pavagada.

On Wednesday, Pavagada Congress MLA Venkataramanappa slapped a youth who approached him demanding basic necessities for his village.

The MLA slapped a youth named Narasimha Murthy from Tumkur, Karnataka. After the youth requested for basic facilities for his village like drinking water, the MLA threatened Murthy to put him behind bars.



According to reports, Narasimha Murthy from Nagenhalli Village visited the local Tehsildar office requesting basic necessities for his village. Following this, he met local MLA Venkataramanappa and passed on his request.

The MLA’s security was also seen pushing the youth away from Venkataramanappa.

The video of the incident has since gone viral and is garnering major criticism for the MLA from Tumkur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the Congress for its MLA's shocking behaviour. "A Youth in Karnataka tried to get water problems in his village addressed by his constituency MLA. Forget solving the problem, CONgress MLA Venkataramanappa slapped the Youth. This is how CONgress addresses the problems faced by Citizens," the BJP wrote on Twitter.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:03 PM IST