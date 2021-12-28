Watch video: Kanpur gets Metro, PM Modi mocks raids on Samajwadi Party aides

Targeting opposition at recent raids of tax authorities on traders close to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people have seen sacks of currency recovered.

While inaugurating the Kanpur metro on Tuesday, PM Modi said that the opposition had used perfume of corruption, which is out in public now. The people of this country have seen the huge pile of currency notes recovered during the raids and those associated with the offenders are keeping mum. Without mentioning the name of any party, he said that the people of UP have been watching all this corruption and they would support those carrying out developmental works. He said that the double engine government is working with double speed to compensate for the idleness of yesteryears.

PM Modi said that before 2014 there was only 9 kilometre long metro track in UP which increased to 18 Km in 2017. Now UP has 90 Kms of metro track if we add the Kanpur projects also. He said that BJP government believes in completing and inaugurating the projects whose foundation is laid by it. Kanpur metro and Purvanchal Expressway is an example of this. PM said that 9 Km long Kanpur metro project was completed in a record two years which showed the commitment of Yogi Government towards the development of this city. Kanpur has become fifth city in UP along with Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow to have metro services. The state government is also working on metro projects in Agra and Gorakhpur.

Modi said that earlier governments in UP only encouraged mafias which ruined the industries in cities like Kanpur. He also addressed the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and the dedicated Bina-Panki multi-purpose pipeline on this occasion. He said that talented youths graduating from IIT have done great things and helping in the development of UP and the country.

#WATCH Briefcases full of cash were recovered a few days back, whether this is also their (opposition) work, and if now they will take credit or not? The fragrance of corruption that was spread before 2017 in the entire state is again in front of the people pic.twitter.com/v3wKS3Cnnh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:21 PM IST