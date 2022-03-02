Watch Video: Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Indian student in Romania's Bucharest in Marathi

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was seen interacting with the Indian students awaiting their flights at Bucharest airport in Romania and assured them of quick departure to the homeland.

"Met & interacted with Indian students awaiting their flights at the Bucharest Airport. Overwhelmed by their grit & concerned by their anxiety amid the tough times. However, assured them of their quick departure from Bucharest. PM Narendra Modi ji & all of India have got their back!", said Scindia on social media platform Koo.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister was also seen interacting with a student from Maharashtra in Marathi language. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Scindia is seen asking the student his name and his native place. After getting to know that he is from Maharashtra, the Minister begins speaking in Marathi and also urges the student to speak in his mother tongue.

Scindia is one of the four ministers who have been sent to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to assist Indian nationals in the evacuation process.

India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its nationals. The Union government is planning to operate 26 flights in the next three days to evacuate the Indian nationals.

According to an estimate, a total of 18,000 students are stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Singhla on Tuesday said that so far 12,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine, which is 60 per cent of country's total population in the war-ravaged nation.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:37 PM IST