India

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

Watch Video: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren celebrates Holi along with ruling and opposition MLAs

'I wish a safe and prosperous Holi to each and everyone in the state, said CM Hemant Soren
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren along with ruling and opposition MLAs celebrated Holi in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi, reported ANI

All MLAs were seen celebrating Holi in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

'After a tough time of COVID-19, all of us are very excited and happy to celebrate this festival,' said Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

He extended a safe and prosperous Holi wishes to each and everyone in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:38 PM IST