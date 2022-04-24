Watch video: Jamia Millia University shooter shows gun pointed at children from SUV

In a yet another controvery, the shooter who fired at a protest against the citizenship law near Jamia Millia University in 2020 has created buzz after provocative videos from his Instagram account went viral.

The young man, who calls himself "Rambhakt Gopal" and is currently out on bail, has made his account private after several social media users shared the video and called for strict action against him.

Last year, Gopal was granted bail by a Haryana court after he was arrested for communal speeches against the Muslim community during a 'mahapanchayat' in Pataudi.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, one of the clip shows the barrel of a gun pointed out of the car window being used to threaten children who run or walk away and shut doors at the sight of it. T

he car stops at times when the children are unfazed and moves again only after they shut the doors. The words "Gau Raksha Dal, Mewat road, Haryana" are written in Hindi on the video.

Rambhakt Gopal Sharma uploaded a video on his Instagram where people in car TERRORISING young girls & kids by showing guns. The video caption reads 'Gau Raksha Dal, Mewat road, Haryana'.

Hello @DGPHaryana @police_haryana, #ArrestRamBhaktGopalpic.twitter.com/IhRTm3dWBm — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 24, 2022

Another video shows a group of men brandishing pistols and dragging a man into the back seat of an SUV while he lies on the ground and struggles to break free.

The video was reportedly posted with the caption "Taking away the cow smuggler".

However, after making his Instagram account private following massive social media criticism, the young man has taken to Twitter to respond to those calling for action against him.

Even before the shooting incident, he had posted photographs of himself with radical right-wing leaders. He also posted pictures of weapons and messages such as "Shaheen Bagh, game over" and "I am giving Azadi (freedom)". Just moments before he attacked the Jamia students, he had been live streaming on Facebook.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 06:25 PM IST