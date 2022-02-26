Watch video: It's time to come out of religion-caste vote bank, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

The video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressing a election rally in the state of Uttar Pradesh is now viral on the internet, in which she can be heard mentioning of the need to eliminate religion-caste vote bank politics.

During Congress election campaign in Salon of Raebareli district in UP, she clearly makes a striking remark to create history, by addressing the weakness of the public to favour candidates of their caste or religion over one's abilties to do better for the state.

"You (public) are responsible for your circumstances. You get astrayed and vote over caste-religion, thus leaving the candidates to lower the aim to work. Your vote is a very big responsibility, choose wisely as you may regret it for the next 5 years. It is time for your development," said Gandhi.

She further added that the voters must make up their mind whether they want politics of development or the one that entangles them in a fake web of religion and caste. Later, the Congress leader urged the voters to choose their candidate wisely or else they may regret it for the next five years.

