Watch Video: ITBP women troops patrol in Arunachal Pradesh near China border

The modern Indian woman is leaving no stone unturned to make her mark in diverse spheres. From patrolling the borders of India and guarding us from enemies to carving out careers and ensuring their independence, they stand tall and brush aside challenges in their way.



On International Women’s day, people on social media have shared some inspiring stories.

One such is a video shared by news agency ANI that shows women soldiers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling the border in Arunachal Pradesh. The ITBP is primarily tasked to secure the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:48 PM IST