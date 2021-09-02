Watch video: ITBP personnel rescue 4 people from 12,000 feet in Uttarakhand

Milam (Uttarakhand): Going beyond its mandated criteria to guard the India-China border, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescued four villagers here from 12,000 feet as they were stuck for over seven hours due to the overflow of a mountain river.

The villagers were rescued at around 2 pm on Wednesday by the 14th Battalion troops of the ITBP.

Those rescued included three men and one woman who belong to Milam village.

"ITBP personnel rescued four locals near Milam, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours," said the ITBP in a statement.

ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey told ANI that the villagers had gone to pick some herbs and they were stuck there at the mountain due to the overflow of the river.

The officer said that ITBP's troops, deputed at a nearby post, rescued these villagers through a rope. "The villagers were stuck for over seven hours," he said.

Taking to Twitter, ITBP tweeted, "ITBP personnel of 14th Battalion rescued 4 locals near Milam, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours." More details are awaited.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:27 AM IST