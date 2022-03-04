Watch video: Indian priest’s order to stop war goes viral, says 'Russia ruk jaaye, Ukraine jhuk jaaye'

As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, India along with other countries have appealed for an end to the hostilities. While India has called for “cessation of violence and an end to hostilities” at United Nations, now a priest has gone viral for his strange way of ‘ordering’ the European countries to ‘stop’ the war.

The 38-second viral clip shows an Indian priest saying “Russia ruk jaaye. Ukraine jhuk jaaye…This is my order, stop war!”

The priest can be heard saying in Hindi, “Russ mahaan hai, isiliye yudh roke. Ukraine ne galti kiya hai, isiliye Ukraine shama maange. Issi mein sabki bhalayi hai. Tabhi mahavinaash hone se ruk sakta hai" - (Russia is great, so it should stop war. Ukraine has made a mistake, so it should apologise. This is beneficial for everyone and only then a catastrophe can be stopped)

In no time, Twitteratis reacted to the video with memes, some featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin who announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine last week.

Here's a look at some reactions here:

Here's the International Court of Justice, @UN General Assembly, Security Council... All rolled into one pronouncing his verdict 🤣😅@ZelenskyyUa must comply and apologise. 🤣😛War will end now. On a serious note, this guy seems high on something solid #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) March 4, 2022

After watching this video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fHmjQMYqQ8 — Ashish singh (@Ashish26india) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday welcomed Indian students who returned from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga, at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

As many as 184 students returned from Ukraine at 12.15 pm on Friday. The students reached Budapest and were evacuated from there in Air India IX 1602.

According to MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, so far 9,000 Indian citizens have returned from the war-torn country.

Three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 05:45 PM IST