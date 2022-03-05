Watch Video: Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos cruise missile from INS Chennai

New Delhi: The Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai on Saturday, said the Indian Navy officials.

The missile hit its intended target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing an extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres, added the Navy officials.

Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess. They reinforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours, stated Navy officials.

This achievement established the Indian Navy's ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from the sea when and where required, as per the Navy officials.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:47 PM IST