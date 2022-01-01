Watch Video: Indian Army troops wish new year to countrymen from glaciers of Himalayas

Indian Army troops while walking on the glaciers of the Himalayas in heavy snowfall and low temperature sent their new year wishes to countrymen.

They also carried India's flag Tirangaa and raised the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai."

#WATCH | Indian Army troops wish new year to countrymen from a forward location along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/x0iyIJ9gjB — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Yesterday, BSF jawans were celebrating on the eve of the new year of 2022 in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Jawan's were dancing to Bhangra songs and enjoying their evening of the new year celebration.

#WATCH | BSF jawans celebrate on the eve of #NewYear2022 in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/H0eWjsDnz8 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

ALSO READ Watch Video: BSF jawans celebrate on eve of New Year 2022 in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:52 PM IST