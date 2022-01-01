e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Watch Video: Indian Army troops wish new year to countrymen from glaciers of Himalayas

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Indian Army troops while walking on the glaciers of the Himalayas in heavy snowfall and low temperature sent their new year wishes to countrymen.

They also carried India's flag Tirangaa and raised the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Yesterday, BSF jawans were celebrating on the eve of the new year of 2022 in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Jawan's were dancing to Bhangra songs and enjoying their evening of the new year celebration.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
