Watch Video: Indian Army shares video of forces showcasing the valour

New Delhi: On the occasion of Army Day on Saturday, Indian Army released a video showcasing the valour of Indian forces.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

He had taken the mantle from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949

Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day.

The armed forces chiefs also laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their greetings on Army day.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," PM Modi tweeted.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:17 PM IST