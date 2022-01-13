Watch Video: Indian Army jawans celebrate Lohri along LOC in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army jawans celebrated Lohri along LOC in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army Jawans celebrate #Lohri along LOC in Baramulla district



Celebrated on January 13 every year, Lohri, also called 'Maghi', is a popular winter folk festival in which people gear up to lit bonfire, whirl around it singing folk songs, and popping sesame seeds, popcorn, and rewaris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the festival of Lohri. He tweeted "I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society,"

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:10 PM IST