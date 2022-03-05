Watch video: Indian Army 'Dagger Division', Kashmir Tourism Department organize 3-day winter festival at Gulmarg

Gulmarg , Jammu and Kashmir: Indian army Dagger Division in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir tourism-department">Tourism department on Friday organized a three-day winter festival at the world-famous tourist resort Gulmarg.

The festival was inaugurated by Major General Ajay Chandpuria, GOC Dagger Division in presence of other officers. The event will continue till March 6 in which actors and singers from outside Kashmir valley will participate. Speaking to ANI, Ajay Chandpuria, said the winter festival will end on March 6.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The event has three main aims: first is to maintain peace and tranquillity that is obtained in the valley. We want to showcase to the country at large and the world how normalcy is strengthening here," he said.

"Second, we want to showcase the full potential of the Gulmarg for the tourists who come here and third is to provide opportunities for the youth. There are many youths in the valley who are inspirational and looking for opportunities. Through these activists, we will showcase the talent of the youth," he further added. The participants lauded this step taken by the Indian army as it will boast Tourism in Gulmarg.

Ubaid Gulzar, Participant said "I have participated the cycling here and got the first position. I want to say to all those youth sitting at home that they should participate in the event and utilise the maximum benefit of the opportunities."

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: SIES College awards 14 SWAYAM NPTEL Toppers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:40 AM IST