Watch Video: India successfully test-fires two more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Balasore: India on Wednesday flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.

Both the tests successful, the sources said.

On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.

The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:15 PM IST