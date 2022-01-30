Watch video: India is successfully fighting fresh wave of COVID-19, says PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the first episode of this year's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said the country successfully fought the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“India is very successfully fighting the fresh wave of COVID-19. It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken COVID-19 vaccine. The faith of our people in our nation's vaccine is a great source of strength. Now, the number of COVID infections is declining. This is a very positive sign,” he said, while reiterating the importance of taking possible precautions.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister began his speech by urging people to visit the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

PM Modi said that many veterans of the security forces wrote letters to him and appreciated the move to light the Amar Jawan Jyoti at National War Memorial.

"In the 'National War Memorial' the names of all the bravehearts of the country who have been martyred since independence are inscribed. Some former soldiers of the army have written to me saying that the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' being lit in front of the memory of the martyrs is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs," PM Modi said.

"Truly, like 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', our martyrs are an inspiration and their contribution are also immortal. I would tell all of you, whenever you get an opportunity, definitely visit the 'National War Memorial'. The country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts. We saw that the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the 'National War Memorial' nearby were merged. There were tears in the eyes of many countrymen and families of those who lost their lives for the nation on this emotional occasion," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "Many jawans of security forces wrote letters to him and appreciated the move to merge the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial."

He also said that corruption is like a "termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

"Corruption hollows the country like a termite. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? All of us countrymen, today's youth have to do this work together, as soon as possible and for this it is very important that we give priority to our duties. Where duty is felt, Duty is paramount, corruption cannot even think of entering there," PM Modi said.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi said more than one crore children have sent him "their Mann Ki Baat" via postcards which have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad.

"More than one crore children have sent me their Mann Ki Baat via postcard. These postcards have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad. These postcards give a glimpse of broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country's future," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:36 PM IST