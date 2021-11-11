Watch video: 'India fought COVID-19 pandemic despite limited resources', says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

Addressing the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ram Nath Kovind said that India fought COVID-19 pandemic despite limited resources.

"Today, we are meeting after a long gap of 2 years. All our COVID-19 warriors have worked dedicatedly to fight this pandemic. Today with more than 108 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the inoculation drive is continuing across the country," he added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference. As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind.

The conference of governors is a tradition almost as old as the country's independence. The first conference of governors was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1949. It was presided over by C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:40 AM IST