Watch Video: 'In school, dress code should be followed,', says BJP MP Hema Malini on Karnataka HC's verdict on Hijab ban

"No need to impose a new ban on Hijab in other institutions or working places but in school the dress code should be followed,", said BJP MP Hema Malini on Karnataka HC's verdict on Hijab ban in educational institutions , reported ANI

The Karnataka High Court's special bench on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by students seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

The court said, "Wearing of hijab was not an essential part of Islam."

"The prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can't object to it."

The court dismissed all the petitions filed by the students. The bench stated that no case was made out by the petitioners.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:31 PM IST