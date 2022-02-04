Watch Video: In presence of Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Goa Forward Party candidates take anti-defection oath

In presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP) candidates on Friday took a pledge "to remain loyal to the party and Goa". The candidates took oath on the Constitution to not defect or resign from the party in the course of their five-year term as legislators, if elected.

This comes after as many as 15 out of the 17 Congress MLAs who were elected to the Assembly in the 2017 polls had quit the party.

The Congress has forged a pre-poll alliance with the GFP, a former BJP ally. Under the alliance, the Congress is contesting on 37 seats and the GFP on the remaining three.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party has designed a 'Nyay' scheme for the poor in the poll-bound Goa and asserted the real fight in the coastal state is between his party and the ruling BJP and urged people not to waste their votes by supporting others who are also in the fray.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government over the issue of demonetisation in 2016, he claimed the entire exercise only helped the rich, while small businesses were badly affected.

"The reality is that the fight in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP, rest of the political parties are not in the race...that is why do not waste your votes by voting for any other political party," Gandhi said at a public meeting in Sankhalim ahead of the February 14 polls for the 40-member assembly.

Speaking about his Nyay scheme, he said, "We have designed a Nyay scheme for Goans under which every month Rs 6,000 will be going directly to the account of the poor of the state. It would be transferred automatically."

Wooing voters, the Lok Sabha MP said he wants to give assurance to them on behalf of state Congress leaders that if his party forms a government after the polls, it will represent all Goans.

"It would not be a government of the Congress party. Whatever you desire would be fulfilled by the government," he said.

The former Congress president said a government led by his party will be run after consulting the people of the coastal state.

"We will not let Goa become a coal hub. Pollution and tourism cannot go together," he said, adding that tourism, the mainstay of the state's economy, will be developed after taking all stakeholders into confidence.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Gandhi said two vastly different Hindustans are being created.

"Some days back, I gave a speech in Parliament pointing out that there are two Hindustans that are being created. One is of rich businessmen...that Hindustan has nothing to do with the law... and the other one is of crores of people.

"That is poor Hindustan, unemployed Hindustan... where you will not get education, health infrastructure and not even jobs under MNREGA (rural employment scheme)," he added.

Pointing out to the demonetisation of high value currency notes in 2016, Gandhi said none of the rich people were standing in long queues outside banks to exchange their notes during that phase.

"The entire exercise of demonetisation helped only the rich people while small businesses were eliminated," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi said the Congress had assured that defectors will not be given tickets for the elections and the party has adhered to that promise.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:00 PM IST