Watch video: In Budget, clear roadmap given by govt to achieve saturation of basic facilities, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in the last seven years, his government made incessant efforts to improve every person and sector's capability.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi said that it is now time that 100 per cent saturation is achieved in providing basic facilities such as water, electricity, gas connections, toilets and roads to people, as he asserted that the Union budget 2022-23 has laid out a clear roadmap for achieving this.

"In last 7 years, we have been making continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of every citizen and every sector," he said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Rural Development, PM Modi: "This is the aim of schemes providing basic facilities such as 'pucca' houses, toilets, gas connections, electricity, water, roads to villages and the poor people. The country has achieved great success in these schemes but now it is time to achieve saturation of these schemes, to realise the aim of these schemes 100 per cent."

For achieving this, there is a need to adopt a new strategy for monitoring and accountability, and while making use of technology, new systems have to be developed, he said.

In this budget, a clear roadmap has been given by the government to achieve this goal of saturation, PM Modi said.

In the budget, necessary provisions have been made for the PM housing scheme, rural roads scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, North East connectivity and broadband connectivity of villages, he said.

He said the vibrant villages programme is key for development of border areas of the country.

Addressing a webinar today on the Union Budget 2022, the Prime Minister said, "The Vibrant Village Programme announced in the budget is very important for the development of our border villages."

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' mantra is the driving force behind our government's policy and action, PM Modi said.

"We intend to have more active participation of people in rural areas to improve governance by removing silos and fast-track schemes," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a post-budget webinar on the Union Budget 2022 on Wednesday.

The theme of the programme 'Leaving No Citizen Behind', as per the Ministry of Rural Development's press release, is aimed at bringing industry leaders, policymakers and government officials together to deliberate upon the positive impact of the budget and identify actionable strategies to collectively work towards furthering the common goal of upliftment of everyone, a saturation of each household and village, leaving no one behind.

"In order to encourage participation from all stakeholders alike during the webinar, sessions will be held on the themes of housing, potable water and LPG in every home, providing road and info-way connectivity, land governance through end-to-end digitization, a saturation of development schemes in remote and backward areas and livelihood options and access to financial services to all, especially rural women," the release read.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:15 AM IST