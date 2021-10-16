Watch Video: IMD issues red alert for five districts in Kerala; atleast 10 missing in Kottayam after heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

As per the press release by IMD, Red alert is issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. Whereas, Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

"Under the influence of the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast, Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls till the morning of 17th October 2021," said the IMD in a statement.

"Also, isolated heavy rainfall is expected on 18th and a further reduction in rainfall from 19th morning," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office also issued a high alert warning for the next 24 hours and said "do not enter into the water bodies for any reason".

"The next 24 hours should be extremely vigilant. There is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers and overflowing of some dams. People living near river banks and below dam areas should be vigilant and follow the instructions given by the authorities," CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, waterlogging of streets on Saturday is reported in Kanjirappally town of Kottayam district due to incessant rainfall in the area.

The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations in the state, where landslides have occurred following heavy rains.

The Chief Minister's Office has informed that help from the Air Force has been sought for rescue in Koottikal at Kottayam district where landslides have been reported isolating a few families.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan told PTI that at least three houses have been washed away in Kottayam district and 10 people feared missing.

"At least four landslips have been reported from various parts of Kottayam district. We have sought the assistance of the Airforce to rescue people who are stranded in Koottikal area. We have received information about some people missing and over 60 waiting to be rescued as water entered their homes," the Minister said.

Kottayam and Pathanamthitta are the most affected districts in the state as of now due to heavy rains since Friday night.

Visuals have emerged on social media from various parts of Kottayam district, including a KSRTC bus stuck in flood water and locals rescuing passengers from it.

A CMO release said, "six teams of NDRF have been deployed in six districts--Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. Two teams of Army have been directed to be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts. Airforce has been requested to be on standby in case of any emergencies." The CM also said a Red alert has been sounded for the dams under KSEB, including Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta, Sholayar in Thrissur, Kundala and Kallarkutti in Idukki.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said a meeting will chaired by the Chief Minister this evening in which all district collectors and other concerned officials will take part.

"All necessary precautions have been taken. We have asked the district collectors to issue warnings to people residing along the river banks," Rajan told PTI.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:36 PM IST