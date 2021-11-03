Watch video: If we become lax after 1 billion vaccination, a new crisis can come, says PM Modi at review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi emphasised on the need to maintain a good pace of COVID-19 vaccine administration and said that there should be no laxity in the ongoing vaccination drive.

PM Modi said that if we become lax after 1 billion vaccination, a new crisis can come. “Progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of administration, ASHA workers worked a lot, walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after 1 Billion, a new crisis can come,” PM Modi said at the review meeting with district officials where COVID-19 vaccination could pick pace.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies. They have to be fought against till the very end. So, I would want that we should not bring even a slight laxity," he added.

The meeting was attended by several chief ministers. It was called to discuss situation with district magistrates (DMs) from districts where less than 50% of the adult population has received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, and also those ones that have very low second-dose number. The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:13 PM IST