Watch video: IAF has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash, says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told parliament that Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash.
Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:20 AM IST
