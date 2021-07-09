Watch Video: Hundreds of people gather to receive mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

The veteran leader breathed his last at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here at 3.40 am, senior medical superintendent Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Dr. Janak Raj said.

He suffered from heart attack on Monday and was critical. He was in the critical care unit of IGMC.

Virbhadra was put on ventilator under the supervision of the doctors of the cardiology department on Wednesday after he had breathing problem, he added.

Virbhadra was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months. He had earlier tested positive for the disease on April 12.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12.

Singh had returned home in Holly Lodge here on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after getting cured of the first infection.

However, he was admitted to IGMC within hours after reaching home, as he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. He was under treatment in the hospital ever since then.

Singh's funeral will take place on Saturday at 3 pm in Rampur.

