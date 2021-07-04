Watch video: House collapses in Bhawanipur village of Bihar after incessant rains lash the state

A house collapsed in Bhawanipur, Motihari in Bihar as incessant rainfall caused a rise in the water level of Sikrahna (Burhi Gandak) river, which led to soil erosion at river banks, according to reports from ANI.
The house was damaged due to heavy rainfall and unoccupied at the time of the incident.
Watch the video of the incident here:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Mahe and Lakshadweep are also to receive heavy rainfall.
(With inputs from ANI)
