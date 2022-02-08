Watch Video: Hijabi student heckled in Karnataka college by group of boys wearing saffron scarves

Mandya, Karnataka: The hijab versus saffron scarf controversy in Karnataka colleges took a terrifying turn when a student in a burqa was heckled by a large group of slogan-shouting, saffron scarf-wearing boys in a college in Mandya.

The clip of a confrontation between a Muslim student and a saffron-shawl wearing group has surfaced from the Mandya pre-University college.

In the clip, the young woman parks her scooter and heads to the college building when students wearing saffron stoles shout "Jai Shri Ram" and advance towards her.

The Muslim student shouts back: "Allah hu Akbar!"

She keeps shouting it as she heads towards her classes, followed by the boys.

College authorities are seen holding the boys back and escorting the student.

Watch Video:

Earlier this morning, protests outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) college in Udupi witnessed one group in the hijab and another wearing saffron scarves shouting slogans, with the police trying to keep the situation in control.

The High Court is hearing today petitions filed by five women from a government college in Udupi, questioning the restrictions over hijab.

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students accused that they had been prevented from attending classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:41 PM IST