Watch Video: Hema Malini claims world leaders are requesting PM Modi to come forward and stop Ukraine-Russia war

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Friday claimed that world leaders are requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and stop the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. PM Modi has become the hope of the world, which believes that he will mediate and end the war, she added.

"Prime Minister Modi has devoted himself for the development of the country. He is doing more work than all the previous prime ministers. Because of Modi, the respect for India has gone up on the world stage," the BJP MP from Mathura said. "In the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi has become the centre of hope all over the world. People are sure that Modi will mediate and end this war. India is on its way to become a world guru," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for immediate cessation of violence. According to a statement from his office, PM Modi called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

He also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India, the statement further said.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

Meanwhile, President Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Also, according to the statement, they agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:15 PM IST