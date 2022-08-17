Watch video: 'Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai,' says Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav | PTI

Days after Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav formed government in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on the lines of 2024 Lok Sabha elections said that we have to remove Narendra Modi and his government.

His remarks come hours after Kartikeya Singh alias Kartik Master, who is the law minister in the new Nitish Kumar government, appears to be in trouble after he avoided surrendering in a court or police in a kidnapping case.

Speaking to the media, Lalu Yadav said, "We have to oust the dictatorial govt (BJP government)." "Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai (We have to remove Modi)", he chanted while speaking to the media.

When asked about BJP MP Sushil Modi's allegations after the new Govt came to power in state, the RJD chief said, "Sushil Modi is a liar. It's all wrong."

Sushil Modi yesterday slammed the Mahagathbandhan government over expansion in the council of ministers alleging that it had faces with criminal antecedents.

A total of 23 or 72 per cent ministers have declared criminal cases against them in the newly constituted Bihar Cabinet.

An analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) disclosed that there are 17 or 53 per cent ministers in Bihar Cabinet who have declared serious criminal cases against them.

ADR has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 32 out of 33 ministers including Chief Minister from Bihar State Assembly 2020. A nominated minister namely Ashok Chaudhary of JD (U) is not required to submit his affidavit, hence his information on criminal, financial and other details are not available in the public domain.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tops the list of the political parties having maximum number of ministers with criminal charges against them. As per the report, 15 out of 17 ministers from RJD have declared criminal charges and 11 of them have declared serious criminal charges.

Similarly, four out of 11 ministers from JD (U) have declared criminal charges while three of them have serious criminal charges.

To be noted, 33-year-old Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest minister while Bijendra Prasad Yadav, 76, the state power minister under the JD(U) quota, is the oldest. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar is 71-years-old.