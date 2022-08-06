Watch video: Haryana Minister Anil Vij sings 'Laga Chunari Mein Daag' as he takes jibe at Congress over 'black' protest march

Haryana Minister Anil Vij | Photo Credit: ANI

In another jibe at Congress for its 'black' protest march on Friday, BJP leader and Haryana Minister Anil Vij sang a famous old song as he criticised the party for adapting various methods to stage protests.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Anil Vij sang the song "Laga Chunari Mein Daag" and said that the party protested wearing black clothes to pressurise Enforcement Directorate under the name of demands of people.

He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi is trying to form such a democracy in India where if one gets an ED notice then by staging protests against the probe agency the notice will be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress party workers for allegedly obstructing and hurting police personnel during their protest march in the national capital.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (common intention)," a senior Delhi Police official told IANS.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress party on Friday carried out a nationwide protest against the policies of the Central government which has allegedly led to rise in unemployment and inflation in the country.

As many as 65 Congress lawmakers, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained from the Vijay Chowk, close to Parliament while in total 335 protesters were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in order to maintain law and order in the area.

Special Commissioner of Police, L & O Division, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda informed that the Congress party protested at various sites of New Delhi, including Akbar Road, Vijay Chowk and Jantar Mantar.

He said that the protesters were appropriately warned about the prohibitory orders in force in the area and repeatedly requested to disperse from the area, however, they continued the protest, thereby violating prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

(with agency inputs)