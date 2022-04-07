Watch video: Gujarat AAP leader held for attacking cops, dragging constable on his car's bonnet

Gujarat AAP's youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was arrested for allegedly attacking on-duty policemen and dragging a constable on the bonnet of his car amid high drama.

A case has been registered under sections 332 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jadeja and his accomplice for allegedly assaulting a cop.

The AAP leader was produced before a local court which sent him to jail under judicial custody after the police did not seek his remand.

On April 5, the job aspirants (for the post of assistant professor or Vidyasahayaks candidates staged a protest against the state government, however, police detained the protestors and Jadeja reached Gandhinagar police headquarters to support them.

"After some heated arguments, Jadeja attacked some on-duty policemen and ran towards his car after more cops gathered at the spot. He then sat in his car and tried to flee the spot. He did not stop his car when a constable signalled him to do so," Inspector General (Gandhinagar Range) Abhay Chudasama told reporters.

To save himself from the speeding car, the constable, Laxman Vasava, jumped on the bonnet, he said.

Jadeja stopped his car after covering some distance and the constable somehow managed to latch on the bonnet to avoid getting thrown off, said Chudasama.

"The entire incident was recorded in the dashboard camera of Jadeja' car. The constable could have died in this incident. We have sent the camera as well as Jadeja's mobile phones for a forensic analysis," said the Inspector General.

Jadeja has acquired the image of a "whistleblower" after exposing alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams. His complaints of irregularities and paper leak have resulted in the cancellation of two exams for recruitment of clerks in the last few months.

Jadeja had recently claimed a question paper of an exam for recruitment of forest guards was also leaked, a charge denied by the state government.

(With inputs from Agencies)

