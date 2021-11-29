Watch video: Govt ready to discuss all issues, it is also ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's winter session

Ahead of winter session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for constructive and productive session and said that there should be debate as well as peace.

Addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session, PM Modi said, "This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace."

PM Modi said that government is ready to reply to all questions in parliament but asserted that the dignity of the house must be maintained.

"The government is willing to answer every question. We want questions in parliament and also peace. Whatever voices are raised against the government or government policies - the dignity of parliament and the Speaker's Chair should be upheld. We should maintain the sort of conduct that will inspire younger generations," he said.

The Prime Minister also put out a warning on the new Covid variant 'Omicron', urging all MPs and others to be cautious. "We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19, he said.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers have been protesting against the three central farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 2020.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:55 AM IST