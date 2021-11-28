e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:31 AM IST

Watch video: 'Govt fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya,' says PM Modi

FPJ Web Desk
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: Twitter Image

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: Twitter Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful."

PM Modi's comments came on a special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong, which was recommended by the Ministry of Tourism for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India.

The video of the special tune was shared by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Twitter. "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour & in appreciation of GoI’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination," Meghalaya Chief Minister tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:31 AM IST
