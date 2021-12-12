Watch video: Govt enhanced financing system, introduced various reforms in last 7 years to benefit poor, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over cheques to the depositors of the banks that failed to return their money, under 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the cheques to the depositors of the banks that failed to return their money, under 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' scheme.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After handing over the cheques, PM Modi addressed the 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh' meeting in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a veiled attack on the previous regime, PM Modi said that the middle and poor class have time and again suffered from the banking crisis, but present India is determined on resolving these problems.

Speaking at the 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 lakh' programme here, the Prime Minister said that the BJP-led Central government has enhanced financing system and has introduced various reforms in the last 7 years to benefit the poor and middle-class individuals. He informed that in the last few days, more than 1 lakh depositors have got their money back which was stuck for years which amounts to more than Rs 1300 crore.

"For years, the attitude of slipping the problems under the carpet was prevalent in our country. Our middle and poor class have time and again suffered from the banking crisis. But today's new India is determined on resolving these problems," PM Modi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

"Today is an important day for the banking sector and account holders. Today symbolizes the fact that the government has always kept the 'Depositors First'. Depositors first, the name of this programme reflects our priority and responsibility towards them and their needs," he said.

"We have increased the cap from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for these depositors to make the most out of this opportunity and build a sense of trust among our depositors," he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das were also present at the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:26 PM IST