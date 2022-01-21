Watch video: From Rahul Gandhi to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, every Congress leader seems anti-national, says BJP's Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday said that from Rahul Gandhi to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders speak against the country and their conduct seems to be "anti-national".

Poonia said, "When Congress leaders criticise the country at world forums, it seems that from Rahul Gandhi to Ashok Gehlot, everyone speaks the same language. They speak against the country. Several times, their conduct seems to be anti-national."

In a statement, Poonia said the Prime Minister wished for the progress of the country, its strength, democracy, harmony and unity. On the other hand, Gehlot spoke against the country's system in the garb of condemning the successful Prime Minister.

While talking about non-violence and democracy, Gehlot forgets that the Congress worked to divide people on the basis of caste and religion during its 50-year rule, the BJP leader said.

Article 356 (President's rule) of the Constitution was misused during the tenure of Congress government, Poonia said.

During his speech at the Brahma Kumaris' event, Gehlot also sought to counter the narrative that nothing was done in India in the last 75 years, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets respect when he travels to other countries because during these years, the nation made progress in science and technology, which is valued by other nations.

In the national launch ceremony of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore" programme, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country while the state BJP termed his language condemnable.

"Today, there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country. In such a situation, there is a need to strengthen the spirit of peace, harmony and brotherhood. Today, the society and the country should move forward by following the path of truth and non-violence as shown by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:45 AM IST