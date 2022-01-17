Watch Video: Former Uttarakhand BJP Harak Singh Rawat breaks down on camera while speaking about his expulsion

New Delhi: Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat who was sacked on Saturday broke down while speaking about his expulsion from the Uttarakhand BJP Cabinet.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dismissed State Minister Harak Singh Rawat from the Cabinet, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Rawat, a BJP MLA, has also been expelled from the party for a term of six years.

The decision to dismiss Rawat from the cabinet was taken during the BJP's Uttarakhand core group meeting held at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that Rawat was putting pressure on the party for seeking tickets for his family members.

"Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat was putting pressure on the party (seeking party tickets) for his family members but we have a different policy, only one member of a family will be given a party ticket for elections," said the CM.

Ahead of assembly polls, Harak Singh Rawat is likely to join the Congress on Monday.

Rawat and his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain have already left for Delhi on Sunday and both are likely to join the Congress on Monday.

A dramatic turn of events started taking place in Uttarakhand politics after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sacked Rawat from the Cabinet and the BJP expelled him for six years ahead of assembly polls.

The only hurdle for Harak Singh Rawat's entry to the party is Harish Rawat, who has reservations from him. A few days back when Harish Rawat was asked about reports of Harak Singh Rawat joining Congress he had replied, "There is no issue if Harak openly admits his mistake and say he did a wrong thing with the party and Uttrakhand, then the doors are open."

According to sources, on Sunday there was an internal meeting scheduled in the Congress War Room of Uttrakhand leaders which were first postponed then it was cancelled.

Harak Singh Rawat was seeking a ticket from the Lansdowne assembly seat for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain.

In Uttarakhand, Congress has taken back Yashpal Arya, who was also BJP MLA, and his son, and are ready to secure Congress tickets in the first list.

