Watch video: Form team of entrepreneurs to suggest reforms in banking, other sectors, says PM Modi after inaugurating Global Patidar Business Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham.

PM Modi asked the business community to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest reforms in banking and other sectors and to point out the shortcomings.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022, he also said the government was working on creating conducive atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs.

"I urge you to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest shortcomings and reforms in banking and other sectors and how to change it," Modi told the business leaders from Patidar community.

"Government is working to create an atmosphere in which anyone coming from a very ordinary family can become an entrepreneur, dream about being one and take pride in it," he added.

"Schemes like Production Linked incentive (PLI) scheme has infused enthusiasm of 'Make in India' in the old sectors, and also created possibilities for the development of new sectors like semiconductors," PM Modi said.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:58 PM IST