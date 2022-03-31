e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi; to meet PM Narendra Modi and Foreign Min Dr S Jaishankar tomorrow

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:23 PM IST

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday arrived in New Delhi to hold talks with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar over crude oil offer, rupee-ruble payment and arms deals.

The Russian minister will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. Lavrov would be meeting Jaishankar on Friday afternoon and by 5.50 p.m. he would be flying for Moscow.

It is the first high-level visit from Russia after the country went to war with Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson Arindam Baghchi tweeted a video of the arrival of Sergey Lavriv at the Delhi Aiprot.

As the US-led sanctions and a few Russian banks being removed from the SWIFT messaging system, Lavrov will deliberate upon the rupee-ruble denominated payment method for crude oil which Russia has offered to India. New Delhi is not averse to buying Russian oil at a discounted rate.

It is also stated that the Reserve Bank of India senior officers are meeting their Russian counterparts to discuss the rupee-ruble payment.

Since the start of war, India has been facing pressure from the West and its allies to take a stronger stand against Russia.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine cost India's military capabilities dearly with delivery of many platforms like nuclear powered submarines, Grigorovich class frigates, Fighter jets, Triumf S-400, AK 203 assault rifle and others were expected to delay. Indian leaders will hold discussion with Lavrov over the issue.

In December 2021, India and Russia signed more than two dozen deals across a variety of sectors and had also inked a 10-year defence cooperation pact. India will ensure that these deals do not stuck or get delayed due to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:23 PM IST