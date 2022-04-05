e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Folk dancers perform traditional songs on occasion of Gangaur festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

As Gangaur festival is being celebrated in some states of India, folk dancers were seen performing traditional songs in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Gangaur is one of the most important festivals of Rajasthan.Wherein women folk dancers worship godess Gauri, the wife of Shiva. it mostly happens during March–April.

The unmarried women worship her to get a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health, and long life of their husbands and happy married life.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:55 PM IST