Watch Video: Folk dancers perform traditional songs on occasion of Gangaur festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan

As Gangaur festival is being celebrated in some states of India, folk dancers were seen performing traditional songs in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gangaur is one of the most important festivals of Rajasthan.Wherein women folk dancers worship godess Gauri, the wife of Shiva. it mostly happens during March–April.

The unmarried women worship her to get a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health, and long life of their husbands and happy married life.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:55 PM IST