Watch Video: Flag lowering ceremony at Attari-Wagah border on eve of Independence Day

A day ahead of India's 75th celebration of Independence Day, the Indian tricolour flag's lowering ceremony was held on Saturday at Attari-Wagah border. The ceremony was celebrated on the eve of Independence Day. During the event, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers do a joint parade, however this year it was held in absence of spectators amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The flag-lowering, ceremonial drill was a low-key affair at the Joint Check Post. Take a look at this video:

What is flag-lowering ceremony?

The India-Pakistan Wagah Border Flag Lowering ceremony at the India-Pakistan border is very symbolic with the both of the gates being slammed shut at the same time and both flags being lowered at exactly the same time. The Indian army (Border Security Force) don their finest uniforms with elaborate hats and stride up and down the road with some of the highest marching kicks ever seen.

The Pakistani army (Pakistan Rangers) all dressed in jet black excite their crowds on the other side of the boarder by equally over the top actions. The Wagah Border Flag Lowering ceremony at the India-Pakistan border takes place every evening just before sunset.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, BSF in March 2020 had halted the entry of visitors from across India. Notably, a huge number of visitors from across the country visit the border area daily to witness the famous.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) today exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

"As per the long-standing traditions, security forces of the two sides exchange sweet on special occasions. These traditions help maintain peace and prosperity on the border. Today, Pakistan Rangers shared sweets on their independence day at Attari-Wagah border," BSF commandant Jasbir Singh told reporters on the border. "We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow," he added.

A day ahead of India's independence, Pakistan is celebrating its 75th independence day amid strained ties with New Delhi. Even after the declaration of a ceasefire agreement earlier this year, things have not gone well between the two sides amid the crisis situation in Afghanistan.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 07:56 PM IST