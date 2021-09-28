Watch Video: Five Bajrang Dal members arrested for harassing medical students in coastal Karnataka

Bengaluru: Five members of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal were arrested in coastal Karnataka for alleged moral policing when they harassed and manhandled a group of medical students.

Police sources in Mangaluru were quoted as saying that the six second-year MBBS students were driving back from the tourist destination of Malpe beach when the accused stopped their car at Surathkal checkpost, asked their names and questioned the women for “being in the company of Muslims”.

An argument took place and the activists manhandled the students. A traffic inspector who happened to be at the spot defused the situation and sent them away.

A case was registered and the accused were arrested later. They were identified as Preetham Shetty, Arshith, Srinivas, Rakesh and Abhishek, members of Bajrang Dal. A case has been registered under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult).

This is the fifth incident of moral policing reported recently in the state – mostly from communally sensitive coastal Karnataka.

