Watch Video: Fishermen narrowly escaped, after their boat capsized in turbulent sea in Odisha

A group of fishermen had a narrow escape, as their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district. All the fishermen managed to swim to the shore, and no loss of lives was reported, stated ANI.

Odisha is also facing a cyclone 'Asani' and fishermen were advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast till May13 by IMD.

Asani was moving at a speed of 25 kmph on Monday, has slowed down to 5 kmph as it lays centered around 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

IMD predicted that cyclone 'Asani' is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. Also heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for next 24 hours is given for Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri districts.

The system is expected to recurve on Tuesday night and move parallel to the coast in the north-northeast direction.

"The severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam and it will further weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours as it nears the coast and makes the recurve," Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre Director H R Biswas said.

He said the gale-force wind speed will decline to 80-90 kmph by Tuesday night and to 60-70 kmph by Wednesday evening.

The MeT Department has warned fishermen against venturing into deep sea till Thursday, as Odisha braced for heavy rain in the coastal areas. Rainfall was recorded in Ganjam, Puri and Khurda on Tuesday morning.

(with inputs from PTI and ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:56 PM IST