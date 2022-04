A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana, reported ANI.

At the special request of Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. The cause of the fire is not yet known, said Delhi Fire Service.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:10 PM IST