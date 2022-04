Watch Video: Fire breaks out near slum in Basai village of Gurugram, Haryana

A fire broke out earlier today near a slum in Basai village of Gurugram, reported ANI.

Fire tenders were sent immediately to the spot. Dumped scrap & garbage caught fire along with a few shanties. No casualties reported, said Devendra Kumar, Fire Officer.

A scrap godown, over a dozen shanties and a mini-truck were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out here in Sector 37-D on Friday, officials said.

More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. It took almost four hours to control the fire.

The smoke was visible from several kilometres and the vehicular movement on Basai Road here was also affected due to it.

The cause of fire is yet to be known.

According to police, the fire broke out in the scrap godown first, from where it spread to shanties and the mini-truck.

The LPG cylinders kept in the shanties also exploded due to the fire, they said.

Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (Technical), Fire Department, said they were informed about the incident at 1.45 pm. After this, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

