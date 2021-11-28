Watch video: Fight against COVID-19 is still not over yet, says PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, PM Modi cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and it was the responsibility of everyone to take precautions against the disease.

"Our fight against COVID-19 is still not over yet. We have to take necessary measures to protect ourselves & our loved ones by following COVID appropriate behaviour," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that his goal is to serve the nation and not only to be in power. While addressing 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi said that his primary duty is to be the 'Pradhan Sevak' to the people. "We have changed lives through the schemes launched by the government. It gives me satisfaction. This is what I seek from life," he added.

"I do not want to be in power now or in future. My goal is to serve people," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and stated Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun and its river Noon.

"There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to the brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.

PM Modi also said that there are over 70 startups in India that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion. "Today, there are over 70 startups in India that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion. Many Indians are providing solutions to global problems through their startups," he said.

“This is the era of startup and it is also true that today in the field of startups in a way India is leading the world. Year after year starts ups are getting record investments. This sector is growing at a very fast pace. Even in small cities of the country the reach of startups has increased. Now-a-days the word Unicorn is very much discussed,” he added.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, PM Modi went on to highlight how people across the country were celebrating India’s 75th year of independence. “Delhi recently celebrated ‘Azaadi Ki Kahaani Bacchon Ki Zubani’ with children through beautiful poems in which children from Nepal, Mauritius, Tanzania, New Zealand and Fiji also participated, putting forth their creativity and India’s history in the most dynamic way,” he said.

PM Modi lauded the armed forces noting that the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war will take place next month.

Addressing the 83rd episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi said, "The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day in December. We all know that on December 16, the country is celebrating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war."

"On this occasion, I want to remember our armed forces, our soldiers. Especially, the brave mothers who gave birth to these heroes," he added.

He also highlighted the significance of places like Jhansi and Bundelkhand in India's freedom struggle. "Heroes like Rani Laxmibai and Jhalkari Bai belongs from here. These regions have also gifted us Khel Ratna like Major Dhyan Chand," PM Modi added.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:04 PM IST