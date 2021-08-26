Watch video: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefs all-party panel over Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed all-party panel over the current situation in Afghanistan.

More details awaited.

The briefing comes after the Opposition parties asked the government to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis.

India, on August 17, had also announced that it would issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

India has evacuated 626 people including 228 Indian citizens from Afghanistan till Tuesday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. "626 people including 228 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now. The number of Afghan Sikhs who have been evacuated is 77," Puri had informed earlier.

On August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:55 AM IST