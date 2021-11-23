Watch video: 'Education is important', says girl after appearing for exam in wedding attire in Gujarat's Rajkot

A bride in Gujarat's Rajkot became a centre of attention in the examination hall as people could not get their eyes off of her after she appeared for the examination wearing her bridal gown with all jewellery and in a ready to marry condition.

Shivangi Bagthariya, along with her future spouse appeared at Shanti Niketan College in the morning to take the exam of the 5th semester of BSW (Bachelor of social work).

Loading View on Instagram

Later, while talking to Times of India reporters, Bagthariya told them that both the families supported her decision.

“When the date of my marriage was finalized, the examination schedule wasn’t declared. As luck would have it, the date, as well as the morning muhurat of marriage, clashed with my examination,” Bagthariya said.

“I asked my parents as well my would-be husband’s family to tweak the muhurat so I can take the exam. Education is a must for all, including women. Parents and girls should give importance to education,” Bagthariya added.

Her husband, Parth Padaliya, is a resident of Surat.

(with inputs from TOI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:04 PM IST